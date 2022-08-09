Gulf Resources' (NASDAQ:GURE) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? A business that's potentially in decline often shows two trends, a return on capital employed (ROCE) that's declining, and a base of capital employed that's also declining. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Gulf Resources is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.043 = US$13m ÷ (US$338m - US$39m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

So, Gulf Resources has an ROCE of 4.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Chemicals industry average of 12%.

NasdaqGS:GURE Return on Capital Employed August 9th 2022

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Gulf Resources' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you'd like to look at how Gulf Resources has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Are Returns Trending?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Gulf Resources. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 14% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Since returns are falling and the business has the same amount of assets employed, this can suggest it's a mature business that hasn't had much growth in the last five years. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Gulf Resources becoming one if things continue as they have.

Our Take On Gulf Resources' ROCE

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Investors haven't taken kindly to these developments, since the stock has declined 54% from where it was five years ago. That being the case, unless the underlying trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Gulf Resources and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

