Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

How Long Is Gulf Resources' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Gulf Resources last reported its balance sheet in March 2021, it had zero debt and cash worth US$97m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$3.9m over the trailing twelve months. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2021. While this is only one measure of its cash burn situation, it certainly gives us the impression that holders have nothing to worry about. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Gulf Resources Growing?

NasdaqGS:GURE Debt to Equity History June 29th 2021

Gulf Resources managed to reduce its cash burn by 95% over the last twelve months, which is extremely promising, when it comes to considering its need for cash. Arguably, however, the revenue growth of 196% during the period was even more impressive. Considering these factors, we're fairly impressed by its growth trajectory. Of course, we've only taken a quick look at the stock's growth metrics, here. You can take a look at how Gulf Resources is growing revenue over time by checking this visualization of past revenue growth.

Can Gulf Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Gulf Resources has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$70m, Gulf Resources' US$3.9m in cash burn equates to about 5.6% of its market value. That's a low proportion, so we figure the company would be able to raise more cash to fund growth, with a little dilution, or even to simply borrow some money.

So, Should We Worry About Gulf Resources' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Gulf Resources is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn reduction suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its cash burn relative to its market cap was also very reassuring. Taking all the factors in this report into account, we're not at all worried about its cash burn, as the business appears well capitalized to spend as needs be. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Gulf Resources (2 are significant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

