Stocks
GURE

Gulf Resources, Inc. Reports 23% Increase in Q1 2025 Revenues Despite Continued Operational Losses

May 13, 2025 — 04:51 pm EDT

Gulf Resources announces Q1 2025 financial results, reporting increased revenues and reduced operational losses compared to the previous year.

Quiver AI Summary

Gulf Resources, Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a 23% increase in net revenues to $1,604,447, while significantly reducing its cost of revenue by 25% to $1,594,270. The company achieved a gross profit of $10,177, contrasting with a gross loss in the previous year, and saw operational losses improve by 13% to $4,610,207. Despite a rise in general and administrative expenses, the overall financial outlook showed some recovery, with operating loss in the bromine segment decreasing amid improved prices in March. The company retains a strong cash position of $8,523,045 as of March 31, 2025. Management acknowledged the challenges faced in recent times, including major investments in infrastructure and exploration opportunities, while expressing optimism about market stabilization and future growth prospects in bromine and chemicals sectors.

Potential Positives

  • Net revenues saw a significant increase of 23%, rising to $1,604,447 from $1,307,062.
  • Cost of revenue decreased by 25%, from $2,119,845 to $1,594,270, contributing to improved financial performance.
  • Gross profit turned positive at $10,177 compared to a gross loss of ($812,783) in the previous year.
  • The company reported an improved loss from operations, decreasing from ($5,269,419) to ($4,610,207), a 13% improvement.

Potential Negatives

  • The company's net loss increased to ($4,629,500) compared to ($3,992,132) in the previous year, indicating a worsening financial performance.
  • General and administrative expenses surged by 94%, which could raise concerns about operational efficiency and cost management.
  • The utilization ratio for bromine production significantly dropped to 11% from 17% in the previous year, suggesting underperformance in production capacity.

FAQ

What were Gulf Resources' financial results for Q1 2025?

Gulf Resources reported net revenues of $1,604,447, a 23% increase from the previous year.

How did the cost of revenue change in Q1 2025?

Cost of revenue decreased by 25%, totaling $1,594,270 compared to $2,119,845 in Q1 2024.

What is the current status of Gulf Resources' bromine business?

The bromine business had revenues of $1,481,869, showing significant improvement despite a low utilization ratio of 11%.

How did cash flow change for Gulf Resources in early 2025?

Net cash used in operations was ($1,580,128), an increase from ($1,330,476) in the previous year.

What challenges is Gulf Resources facing moving forward?

The company continues to manage operational difficulties while pursuing opportunities for profitability in its chemical and natural gas sectors.

$GURE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $GURE stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



SHOUGUANG, China, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Resources, Inc. (Nasdaq: GURE) ("Gulf Resources", “we,” or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of bromine, crude salt and specialty chemical products in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.




Income Statement



In the quarter ended March 31, 2025, net revenues increased to $1,604,447 from $1,307,062, an increase of 23%. Cost of Revenue was $1,594,270 versus $2,119,845, a decrease of 25%. Gross profit was $10,177 compared to a gross loss of ($812,783). Sales and Marketing expenses were $5,053, an increase of 13%. Direct labor and factory overheads incurred during plant shutdowns were $3,225,808 compared to $3,734,689, a decrease of 14%. General and administrative expenses were $1,389,523 compared to $717,456, an increase of 94%. The loss from operations was ($4,610,207) compared to a loss of ($5,269,419), an improvement of 13%.



The loss before income taxes was ($4,629,500) vs ($5,262,192). In 2024, we received an income tax benefit of $1,270,060. As a result, the loss after taxes were ($4,629,500) vs. ($3,992,132). With foreign currency translation adjustments our loss was ($4,407,484) vs. ($4,385,999). The net loss per share was ($0.40) compared to ($0.37) in the previous year. Shares outstanding were 13,346,618 compared to 10,726,924.



All of our facilities were closed to winter closure from December 15, 2024 to February 12, 2025. In the previous year, our factories were closed from December 25, 2023 until February 20, 2024.




Cash Flow



During the first three months of 2025, depreciation and amortization was $4,003,524 vs. $4,733,475. We incurred a stock base expense of $196,100. Accounts receivable increased by $1,549,443 as virtually all of our sales of bromine occurred in the month of March when bromine prices improved. Accounts payable increased to $401,190. As a result, net cash used in operations was ($1,580,128) versus ($1,330,476) in the previous year. There were no expenditures for property, plant, and equipment in either quarter.




Balance Sheet



As of March 31, 2025, cash was $8,523,045. Current assets were $17,636,613 and current liabilities were $15,257,857. Total assets were $165,729,939. Total liabilities were $23,145,112. Shareholders' equity was $142,584.827. Book value per share was $10.68.




Segment Reporting



Bromine



Bromine revenues were $1,481,869 versus $1,146,197. We sold 402 tonnes of bromine in the first quarter compared to 451 in the previous year. Our utilization ratio was 11% compared to 17% in the previous year. The average selling price increased 45% to $3,684 from $2,540. Gross margins were a negative (3.5%) compared to a negative (81%) in the previous year. The extremely low utilization rate meant that overhead had to be allocated over a lower number of tonnes. Including the full allocation for factory overhead incurred during plant shutdowns and G&A expenses, our bromine business had an operating loss of ($3,370,836) versus an operating loss in the previous year of ($4,782,815).



During the month of March 2025, according to data from sunsirs.com, bromine prices had a brief recovery, jumping from RMB 21,800 on March 1, 2025 to RMB 37,186 on April 10, 2025. And then subsequently dropped. The company may limit sales of bromine when it believes prices are too low. The company believes bromine prices may stabilize and increase from current levels.



Crude Salt Revenues were $122,578 versus $116,671, an increase of 5%. We sold 4,733 tonnes of crude salt in the quarter versus 4,071 tonnes in the previous year. The price of crude salt declined 9.6%. Crude salt had gross profit of $61,436 compared to $69,777 in the previous year. Gross margins in crude salt were 50% compared to 60% in the previous year. Including the full allocation for factory overhead incurred during plant shutdowns and G&A expenses, our crude salt business had an operating loss of ($554,062) versus an operating loss of ($75,092) in the previous year.



Chemical Products had no revenues. It’s operating loss was ($358,629) versus ($314,824). The company is continuing to review market opportunities for chemicals, including sodium-ion batteries. However, until the company sees a clear and immediate path to profitability, it will postpone the completion of the chemical factory,



Natural Gas had no revenues. Its operating loss was ($44,844) compared to ($27,709). The company is continuing to explore potential opportunities with local governments in Sichuan Province that will enable us to restart our natural gas and bromine projects.




Management Commentary



Mr. Xiaobin Liu, the Chairman and CEO of Gulf Resources stated, “We have continued to manage through difficult times. We have made large capital expenditures for flood prevention and purchasing additional crude salt fields, so that we will be able to capitalize when demand and pricing in bromine increases. With the weakness in the Chinese RMB, imports of bromine and bromine related products will be more expensive. Many of our competitors have closed their factories, so we believe current supply is significantly lower than it was before the government closed some of the factories for pollution and environmental controls as well as for the pandemic. As the economy stabilizes, we expect our business to improve.”



“We continue to explore opportunities in chemicals,” Mr. Liu added. “As with bromine, we believe there are fewer chemical factories in China and imports are more expensive. However, to date, we have not identified specific opportunities that we are confident will provide a short-term path to profitability. We are also exploring joint-venture opportunities with larger companies. Until we have found such an opportunity, we will not reorder the remaining equipment needed for our chemical factory.”



“We continue to hold discussions with the local governments in Daying Province,” Mr. Liu continued, “over the development of our natural gas and brine resources in Sichuan Province. The Chinese government permits private companies to explore for natural gas. Our exploration has shown there are significant gas resources in Tianbao town. We will continue to press ahead with our attempts to establish a potential opportunity.”



“These have been difficult times.” Mr. Liu stated, “We have had to make major investments in environmental and flood controls. We have also secured a large amount of crude salt fields that may enable us to secure our bromine and crude salt production as markets improve. We greatly appreciate the long-term patience of our shareholders.”






























































































































































































































































































































































































GULF RESOURCES, INC.


AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)


(Expressed in U.S. dollars)


(UNAUDITED)












Three-Month Period Ended


March 31,



2025

2024






NET REVENUE

$
1,604,447


$
1,307,062










OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSE








Cost of net revenue


(1,594,270
)


(2,119,845
)

Sales and marketing expenses


(5,053
)


(4,491
)

Direct labor and factory overheads incurred during plant shutdown


(3,225,808
)


(3,734,689
)

General and administrative expenses


(1,389,523
)


(717,456
)

TOTAL OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSE


(6,214,654
)


(6,576,481
)










LOSS FROM OPERATIONS


(4,610,207
)


(5,269,419
)










OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)








Interest expense


(21,722
)


(24,830
)

Interest income


2,429



36,060

Other expense







(4,003
)










LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES


(4,629,500
)


(5,262,192
)










INCOME TAX (EXPENSE) BENEFIT







1,270,060

NET LOSS

$
(4,629,500
)

$
(3,992,132
)










COMPREHENSIVE LOSS:








NET LOSS

$
(4,629,500
)

$
(3,992,132
)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME








- Foreign currency translation adjustments


222,016



(393,867
)










TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$
(4,407,484
)

$
(4,385,999
)










BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE:

$
(0.40
)

$
(0.37
)










BASIC AND DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES:


11,685,431



10,726,924



































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































GULF RESOURCES, INC.


AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(Expressed in U.S. dollars)




March 31, 2025


(Unaudited)

December 31, 2024


(Audited)

Current Assets








Cash

$
8,523,045


$
10,075,162

Accounts receivable, net


2,114,222



564,523

Inventories, net


455,059



315,371

Prepayments and deposits


6,393,161



6,376,656

Amount due from related parties


25,076



25,040

Other receivable


126,050



94,074

Total Current Assets


17,636,613



17,450,826

Non-Current Assets








Property, plant and equipment, net


132,341,321



136,143,177

Finance lease right-of use assets


75,721



76,868

Operating lease right-of-use assets


6,050,429



6,169,855

Prepaid land leases, net of current portion


9,625,855



9,615,269

Deferred tax assets, net










Total non-current assets


148,093,326



152,005,169

Total Assets

$
165,729,939


$
169,455,995










Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity








Current Liabilities








Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$
11,656,665


$
14,323,458

Taxes payable-current


276,516



113,999

Advance from customer










Amount due to related parties


2,586,422



2,584,808

Finance lease liability, current portion


239,771



217,743

Operating lease liabilities, current portion


498,483



491,850

Total Current Liabilities


15,257,857



17,731,858

Non-Current Liabilities








Finance lease liability, net of current portion


1,077,412



1,075,865

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion


6,809,843



6,941,602

Total Non-Current Liabilities


7,887,255



8,017,467

Total Liabilities

$
23,145,112


$
25,749,325










Commitment and Loss Contingencies

$




$












Stockholders’ Equity








PREFERRED STOCK; $0.001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none outstanding

$




$



COMMON STOCK; $0.0005 par value; 80,000,000 shares authorized; 13,632,448 and 11,012,754 shares issued; and 13,346,618 and 10,726,924 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024


25,934



24,623

Treasury stock; 285,830 shares as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 at cost


(1,372,673
)


(1,372,673
)

Additional paid-in capital


105,167,292



101,688,262

Share to be issued







194,700

Retained earnings unappropriated


32,729,304



37,358,804

Retained earnings appropriated


26,667,097



26,667,097

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(20,632,127
)


(20,854,143
)

Total Stockholders’ Equity


142,584,827



143,706,670

Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

$
165,729,939


$
169,455,995

















































































































































































































































































































































GULF RESOURCES, INC.


AND SUBSIDIARIES


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(Expressed in U.S. dollars)


(UNAUDITED)












Three-Month Period Ended


March 31,



2025

2024






CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES








Net loss

$
(4,629,500
)

$
(3,992,132
)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:








Amortization on capital lease


21,722



24,830

Depreciation and amortization


4,003,524



4,733,475

Deferred tax asset







(1,270,060
)

Stock-based compensation expense


196,100






Amortization of right-of-use asset


217,801



217,345

Changes in assets and liabilities








Accounts receivable


(1,549,443
)


(402,545
)

Inventories


(139,285
)


(57,859
)

Prepayments and deposits


(7,340
)


(44,903
)

Advance from customers







(36,222
)

Other receivables


(31,987
)


(774
)

Accounts and Other payable and accrued expenses


401,190



(17,847
)

Taxes payable


162,411



(257,766
)

Lease liabilities


(225,321
)


(226,018
)


Net cash used in operating activities


(1,580,128
)


(1,330,476
)










CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES








Purchase of property, plant and equipment











Net cash from investing activities



















EFFECTS OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES


ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


28,011



(131,622
)

NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS


(1,552,117
)


(1,462,098
)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING OF PERIOD


10,075,162



72,223,894

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - END OF PERIOD

$
8,523,045


$
70,761,796





















































































Years Ended March 31,



2025

2024

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION








Cash paid during the three-month period ended March 31, for:








Paid for taxes

$
77,386


$
481,153

Interest on finance lease obligation

$
21,722


$
24,830

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















About Gulf Resources, Inc.



Gulf Resources, Inc. operates through four wholly-owned subsidiaries, Shouguang City Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited ("SCHC"), Shouguang Yuxin Chemical Industry Co., Limited ("SYCI"), Daying County Haoyuan Chemical Company Limited (“DCHC”) and Shouguang Hengde Salt Industry Co. Ltd. (“SHSI”). The Company believes that it is one of the largest producers of bromine in China. Elemental Bromine is used to manufacture a wide variety of compounds utilized in industry and agriculture. Through SYCI, the Company manufactures chemical products utilized in a variety of applications, including oil and gas field explorations and papermaking chemical agents, and materials for human and animal antibiotics. Through SHSI, the Company manufactures and sells crude salt. DCHC was established to further explore and develop natural gas and brine resources (including bromine and crude salt) in China. For more information, visit


www.gulfresourcesinc.com.





Forward-Looking Statements



Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information about Gulf Resources and its subsidiaries business and products within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. The actual results may differ materially depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the general economic and business conditions in the PRC, the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, future product development and production capabilities, shipments to end customers, market acceptance of new and existing products, additional competition from existing and new competitors for bromine and other oilfield and power production chemicals, changes in technology, the ability to make future bromine asset purchases, and various other factors beyond its control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Cautionary Statement and the risks factors detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gulf Resources undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.



 



