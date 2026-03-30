Gulf Prtroleum Chief Lawyer's Holdings Have Shrunk 91% — Now He's Helping Run the Company

Key Points

2,000 shares sold in open-market transactions on March 5, 2026, for a total value of ~$418,000 (around $209.09 per share).

This trade represented 15.31% of Mr. Craine's direct holdings at the time and reduced his direct ownership to 11,060 shares post-sale.

All shares transacted were directly held; no indirect, trust, or derivative (option-related) activity was involved.

Trade size is smaller than Mr. Craine's recent median sell (5,000 shares) and reflects reduced available capacity after a series of larger prior sales.

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Patrick K. Craine, CLAO and Corporate Secretary of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR), disclosed the sale of 2,000 shares of common stock in open-market transactions on March 5, 2026, for a total value of approximately $418,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,000 Transaction value $418,180.00 Post-transaction shares (direct) 11,060 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$2.33 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($209.09); post-transaction value based on March 5, 2026 market close ($209.09).

Key questions

How does the current sale compare to Mr. Craine's historical transaction patterns?

In the recent period (August 2024 to March 2026), Mr. Craine’s median open-market sale was 5,000 shares, making this 2,000-share sale smaller in absolute terms but closely aligned with his ongoing disposition cadence given materially reduced available shares.

In the recent period (August 2024 to March 2026), Mr. Craine’s median open-market sale was 5,000 shares, making this 2,000-share sale smaller in absolute terms but closely aligned with his ongoing disposition cadence given materially reduced available shares. What proportion of Mr. Craine’s holdings was affected by this transaction?

The sale accounted for 15.31% of his direct holdings at the time, consistent with his recent median per-trade percentage (16.67%) and in line with his pattern of selling in meaningful but not complete increments.

The sale accounted for 15.31% of his direct holdings at the time, consistent with his recent median per-trade percentage (16.67%) and in line with his pattern of selling in meaningful but not complete increments. Was this transaction limited to direct holdings, and were there any derivative or indirect components involved?

All shares sold were from Mr. Craine’s directly held common stock; there were no indirect (trust or entity) nor derivative (option exercise) activities reported in this filing.

All shares sold were from Mr. Craine’s directly held common stock; there were no indirect (trust or entity) nor derivative (option exercise) activities reported in this filing. What is the impact on Mr. Craine's remaining capacity for future sales?

With direct holdings now at 11,060 shares—down from 13,060 pre-transaction and from 118,531 less than two years ago—future sale volumes are likely to remain modest due to limited remaining capacity, unless additional awards are granted.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 3/27/26) $196.01 Market capitalization $3.64 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.52 billion Net income (TTM) $427.8 million

* 1-year performance is calculated using March 27 th, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

The company produces and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with principal operations in the Utica Shale (Eastern Ohio) and SCOOP (Oklahoma) regions.

Gulfport Energy generates revenue primarily from the exploration, development, and sale of hydrocarbon resources, leveraging a portfolio of proved and undeveloped reserves.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based independent energy company focused on the exploration and production of natural gas and oil, operating primarily in the Utica Shale and SCOOP plays.

What this transaction means for investors

Patrick Craine is Gulfport's Executive Vice President and Chief Legal and Administrative Officer — essentially the executive responsible for legal affairs, compliance, regulatory matters, and corporate governance. It's a behind-the-scenes role most of the time, but that changed on March 9 when Gulfport's CEO abruptly departed and Craine was named to the interim Office of the Chairman alongside the CFO and COO. He sold 2,000 shares on March 5 at a weighted average of ~$209 per share, totaling roughly $418,000.

The sale itself isn't unusual for Craine. He's been steadily trimming his position for nearly two years, going from 118,531 shares in mid-2024 to 11,060 today — a reduction of more than 90%. This latest transaction is actually smaller than his median trade in that stretch, likely because there's less left to sell. As for the company: Gulfport is a natural gas-weighted exploration and production company focused on the Utica and Marcellus formations in eastern Ohio and the SCOOP play in Oklahoma. It's projecting production growth of roughly 5% in Q4 2026 versus Q4 2025, supported by disciplined capital allocation. The sustained selldown is worth watching — but with Craine now in a more prominent operational role, future filings will carry a bit more weight.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.