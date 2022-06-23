Gulf pot of gold, China’s unemployment problem: podcast

Reuters Reuters

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investment banks like HSBC and Citigroup are beefing up teams in the Middle East to rake in juicy IPO and M&A fees. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss why early investment is paying off. Also, the People’s Republic’s jobs crisis is likely to worsen.

