Gulf & Pacific Reports Revenue Growth Amid Losses

May 24, 2024 — 08:18 am EDT

Gulf & Pacific Equities (TSE:GUF) has released an update.

Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. has reported an 11.5% increase in revenue, reaching $1,087,886 for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year. Despite this rise in revenue, the company saw a net loss of $32,418, although this was an improvement from the loss of $62,043 reported in the same quarter last year. These financial results highlight the company’s growth in revenue alongside its challenges in achieving net profitability.

