Gulf Oil Lubricants India (NSEI:GULFOILLUB) Price Target Increased by 37.82% to 836.40

The average one-year price target for Gulf Oil Lubricants India (NSEI:GULFOILLUB) has been revised to 836.40 / share. This is an increase of 37.82% from the prior estimate of 606.90 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 444.40 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.47% from the latest reported closing price of 989.50 / share.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Maintains 3.23% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.55. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.29%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Oil Lubricants India. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 38.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GULFOILLUB is 0.38%, an increase of 73.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 89.44% to 2,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GPGCX - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 350K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

FINANCIAL INVESTORS TRUST - Grandeur Peak Global Contrarian Fund Institutional Class holds 335K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 300K shares, representing an increase of 10.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GULFOILLUB by 25.88% over the last quarter.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 325K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company.

GPEOX - Grandeur Peak Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 293K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 187K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.