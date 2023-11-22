Gulf of Mexico oil spill shuts in around 61,000 barrels per day of output

Adds background, paragraphs 2, 4-7

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Around 61,165 barrels of daily oil output from at least six producers has been shut in by Third Coast Infrastructure's underwater pipeline leak in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday.

The 67-mile-long (108 km) pipeline was closed by Third Coast's Main Pass Oil Gathering Co (MPOG) on Thursday morning after crude oil was spotted around 19 miles (30 km) offshore of the Mississippi River delta, near Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans.

The oil producers whose facilities are impacted include W&T Energy VI WTI.N, Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, Walter Oil and Gas, Cantium, Arena Offshore and Talos Energy Ventures TALO.N, the Coast Guard said in a statement, citing estimates from the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

While the exact volume of discharged oil was not known, the Coast Guard, which was leading the clean-up, said initial calculations placed the volume of the leak at 1.1 million gallons, or 26,190 barrels.

Officials said during a press briefing on Tuesday that it had not yet been established whether Third Coast was responsible for the spill, as oil recovery efforts continued and underwater devices surveyed the pipeline to find the leak's source.

There were no reported injuries or shoreline impacts so far, and the waterway remains open to all commercial and recreational vessel traffic, officials added.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has said that the Coast Guard was coordinating with 15 federal entities in charge of responding to oil pollution incidents, while the National Transportation Safety Board was investigating the cause of the leak.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham)

