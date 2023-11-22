Gulf of Mexico oil spill shuts in around 61,000 barrels per day of output

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard said on Wednesday that around 61,165 barrels of daily oil output had been shut in by Third Coast Infrastructure's underwater pipeline leak in the Gulf of Mexico, citing estimates from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

Operators whose facilities are impacted include W&T Energy VI WTI.N, Occidental Petroleum OXY.N, Walter Oil and Gas, Cantium, Arena Offshore, and Talos Energy Ventures TALO.N, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

(Reporting by Deep Vakil in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((DeepKaushik.Vakil@thomsonreuters.com;))

