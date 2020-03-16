World Markets

Gulf markets open sharply lower on global market weakness

Saeed Azhar Reuters
Alexander Cornwell Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SATISH KUMAR

Gulf markets opened sharply lower on Monday, led by sharp losses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to improve global market sentiment.

At 0603 GMT, Dubai's index .DFMGI was down 3.6% and Abu Dhabi's index .ADI fell 4.92% despite a stimulus package announced by the UAE authorities.

On Saturday, the United Emirates Bank's central bank announced a $27 billion package to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and fresh stimulus measures were unveiled on Monday.

