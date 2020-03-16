Gulf markets open sharply lower on global market weakness

DUBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Gulf markets opened sharply lower on Monday, led by sharp losses in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as an emergency rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve failed to improve global market sentiment.

At 0603 GMT, Dubai's index .DFMGI was down 3.6% and Abu Dhabi's index .ADI fell 4.92% despite a stimulus package announced by the UAE authorities.

On Saturday, the United Emirates Bank's central bank announced a $27 billion package to counter the impact of the coronavirus outbreak and fresh stimulus measures were unveiled on Monday.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Alexander Cornwell)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.