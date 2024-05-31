Gulf Marine Services Reports Voting Rights

Gulf Marine Services (GB:GMS) has released an update.

Gulf Marine Services PLC has announced its total number of voting rights, revealing that as of May 31, 2024, the company has 1,069,946,316 ordinary shares in issue, each granting voting privileges. There are no shares held in treasury, making the total voting rights equal to the number of shares issued. Shareholders may use this total figure as the denominator for calculating notifications of interest changes as per FCA rules.

