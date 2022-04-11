Gulf lender QNB posts 9% rise in first-quarter profit

Qatar National Bank (QNB) posted a 9% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by healthy loan growth and cost savings.

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Qatar National Bank (QNB) QNBK.QA posted a 9% rise in quarterly profit on Monday, helped by healthy loan growth and cost savings.

The Gulf's biggest bank reported a net profit of 3.62 billion Qatar riyals ($989.6 million), up from 3.31 billion riyals for the same period in 2021.

($1 = 3.6580 Qatar riyals)

