Gulf Keystone warns about its future, cuts jobs

August 31, 2023 — 02:27 am EDT

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum GKP.L on Thursday flagged doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern after it announced that it has cut 55% of its expat jobs to slash costs amid the suspension of Kurdistan crude exports.

The London-listed company, focused on Iraqi Kurdistan, said it was reviewing further job cuts following the hit to its business after the closure of the Iraq-Turkey Pipeline in March.

