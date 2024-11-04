Gulf Keystone Petroleum Reports Stable Share Allocation

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GB:GKP) has released an update.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum has reported no changes in its block listing for the Deferred Bonus Plan/Long Term Incentive Plan over the past six months, maintaining a balance of 251,847 common shares. This stability in share allocation could suggest a steady strategic position for the company in its incentive schemes.

