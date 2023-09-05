Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Price Target Decreased by 6.19% to 239.45

The average one-year price target for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) has been revised to 239.44 / share. This is an decrease of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 255.26 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 369.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.02% from the latest reported closing price of 103.20 / share.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Maintains 28.95% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 28.95%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKP is 0.04%, a decrease of 26.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.12% to 13,835K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,128K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,511K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,405K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,078K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 23.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 24.08% over the last quarter.

