Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Price Target Decreased by 10.03% to 265.46

The average one-year price target for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) has been revised to 265.46 / share. This is an decrease of 10.03% from the prior estimate of 295.04 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 to a high of 369.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 88.13% from the latest reported closing price of 141.10 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Maintains 21.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 21.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKP is 0.06%, a decrease of 5.04%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.73% to 13,396K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,043K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,983K shares, representing an increase of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,511K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,530K shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 11.93% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,405K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,106K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 12.75% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 946K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 904K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 7.87% over the last quarter.

See all Gulf Keystone Petroleum regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.