Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) Price Target Increased by 16.70% to 261.63

The average one-year price target for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LSE:GKP) has been revised to 261.63 GBX / share. This is an increase of 16.70% from the prior estimate of 224.20 GBX dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 212.10 GBX to a high of 296.10 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.00% from the latest reported closing price of 206.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 91.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GKP is 0.18%, an increase of 121.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 97.54% to 242K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Albert D Mason holds 211K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares , representing an increase of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 19.04% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing a decrease of 47.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GKP by 34.74% over the last quarter.

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