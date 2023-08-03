Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GUKYF) Price Target Decreased by 14.45% to 3.24

The average one-year price target for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTC:GUKYF) has been revised to 3.24 / share. This is an decrease of 14.45% from the prior estimate of 3.79 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.44 to a high of 4.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 109.33% from the latest reported closing price of 1.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gulf Keystone Petroleum. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUKYF is 0.04%, a decrease of 34.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 13,862K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4,128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,043K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUKYF by 30.57% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 1,511K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,405K shares. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,106K shares. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,078K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 824K shares, representing an increase of 23.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUKYF by 24.08% over the last quarter.

