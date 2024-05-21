Gulf Keystone Executes Share Buyback Program

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GB:GKP) has released an update.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., a prominent oil producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, has announced the buyback of 361,351 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program initiated on May 13, 2024. The shares were purchased through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 134.8 pence to 137.0 pence per share. Following the buyback, the total number of outstanding shares with voting rights stands at 221,642,741.

For further insights into GB:GKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.