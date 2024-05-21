News & Insights

Stocks

Gulf Keystone Executes Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GB:GKP) has released an update.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd., a prominent oil producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, has announced the buyback of 361,351 of its own shares as part of a share buyback program initiated on May 13, 2024. The shares were purchased through Peel Hunt LLP on the London Stock Exchange, with prices ranging from 134.8 pence to 137.0 pence per share. Following the buyback, the total number of outstanding shares with voting rights stands at 221,642,741.

For further insights into GB:GKP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.