Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) insider upped their holding by 14% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GIFI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Gulf Island Fabrication

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Richard Heo bought US$90k worth of shares at a price of US$4.51 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.95. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Richard Heo was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:GIFI Insider Trading Volume December 29th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data suggests Gulf Island Fabrication insiders own 3.2% of the company, worth about US$2.0m. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Gulf Island Fabrication Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Gulf Island Fabrication shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Gulf Island Fabrication stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Gulf Island Fabrication is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

