Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. Scheduled to Report Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 6, 2025

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. will announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 6 and host a conference call.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 6, after market close. Following the release, management will host a conference call at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the results, which can be accessed through their website or by phone. Gulf Island is known for fabricating complex steel structures and providing various specialty services to the industrial and energy sectors, with a focus on U.S. customers but some international clients as well. The company is based in The Woodlands, Texas, with main operations in Houma, Louisiana.

None

None

None

None

When will Gulf Island Fabrication report its financial results?

Gulf Island Fabrication will report its financial results on May 6, 2025, after market close.

What time is the Gulf Island conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

How can I access the Gulf Island conference call?

You can access the conference call by webcast on Gulf Island's website or by calling 1.877.704.4453.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for seven days after the call.

What services does Gulf Island Fabrication provide?

Gulf Island provides steel fabrication, project management, and specialty services for the industrial and energy sectors.

$GIFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $GIFI stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI)



, a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter 2025 after the market close on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.





Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.





The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at





http://www.gulfisland.com





. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.877.704.4453 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.







ABOUT GULF ISLAND







Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, civil construction and cleaning and environmental services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.











Richard W. Heo





Westley S. Stockton









Chief Executive Officer





Chief Financial Officer









713.714.6100





713.714.6100



















