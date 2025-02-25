Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 4, 2025

Gulf Island Fabrication will announce its 2024 financial results on March 4, 2025, with a conference call at 4 PM CT.

Quiver AI Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 on March 4, 2025, after market close. The company's management will host a conference call the same day at 4:00 p.m. CT to discuss these results, which can be accessed via a webcast on Gulf Island's website or by phone. A replay of the call will be available for seven days following the event. Gulf Island is a prominent steel fabricator serving the industrial and energy sectors, providing various services including project management and maintenance, primarily to U.S. energy producers and other industries. The company is based in The Woodlands, Texas, with key operations in Houma, Louisiana.

Potential Positives

Gulf Island Fabrication is set to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to shareholder communication.

The scheduled conference call for discussion of financial results highlights the company's engagement with investors and stakeholders.

The company's reputation as a leading steel fabricator and service provider underscores its significance in the industrial and energy sectors.

The availability of a webcast and replay for the financial results presentation demonstrates the company's focus on accessibility and investor relations.

Potential Negatives

There is no mention of any specific achievements, growth metrics, or operational updates, which could lead to concerns about transparency or progress.

FAQ

When will Gulf Island Fabrication release its 2024 financial results?

Gulf Island Fabrication will report its financial results on March 4, 2025, after the market closes.

How can I access the Gulf Island conference call?

The conference call can be accessed by phone at 1.877.704.4453 or via webcast on Gulf Island's website.

What time is the Gulf Island conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for March 4, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

Where is Gulf Island Fabrication headquartered?

Gulf Island Fabrication is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

What services does Gulf Island Fabrication provide?

Gulf Island Fabrication offers steel fabrication, project management, welding, and environmental services for industrial and energy sectors.

$GIFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of $GIFI stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (“Gulf Island” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GIFI)



, a leading steel fabricator and service provider to the industrial and energy sectors, today announced that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.





Gulf Island management will hold a conference call on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company’s financial results.





The call will be available by webcast and can be accessed on Gulf Island’s website at





http://www.gulfisland.com





. Participants may also join the call by calling 1.877.704.4453 and requesting the “Gulf Island” conference call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website for seven days after the call.







ABOUT GULF ISLAND







Gulf Island is a leading fabricator of complex steel structures and modules and provider of specialty services, including project management, hookup, commissioning, repair, maintenance, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, civil construction and cleaning and environmental services to the industrial and energy sectors. The Company’s customers include U.S. and, to a lesser extent, international energy producers; refining, petrochemical, LNG, industrial and power operators; and EPC companies. The Company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas and its primary operating facilities are located in Houma, Louisiana.











Richard W. Heo





Westley S. Stockton













Chief Executive Officer





Chief Financial Officer













713.714.6100





713.714.6100











