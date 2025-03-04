Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.30 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $7.09 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 16.0% to $37.42 million from $44.55 million last year.

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

