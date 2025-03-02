GULF ISLAND FABRICATION Earnings Preview: Recent $GIFI Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GULF ISLAND FABRICATION ($GIFI) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $41,820,000 and earnings of $0.12 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $GIFI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
GULF ISLAND FABRICATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 25 institutional investors add shares of GULF ISLAND FABRICATION stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 145,097 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $988,110
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 85,346 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $481,351
- EP WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 46,049 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $313,593
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 35,012 shares (+170.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $238,431
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 32,145 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,907
- ROYAL BANK OF CANADA added 30,006 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $204,340
- SOLAS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 29,436 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $200,459
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.