Gulf International Bank markets 5-yr dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf International Bank (GIB) on Wednesday began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated five-year bonds, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

GIB, 97.2% indirectly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, gave initial price guidance of around 230 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps for the bonds, the document showed. The benchmark size deal, which generally means at least $500 million, is expected to close later on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.