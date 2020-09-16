Gulf International Bank markets 5-yr dollar bonds - document

Bahrain's Gulf International Bank (GIB) on Wednesday began marketing U.S. dollar-denominated five-year bonds, a document from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

GIB, 97.2% indirectly owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, gave initial price guidance of around 230 basis points (bps) over mid-swaps for the bonds, the document showed. The benchmark size deal, which generally means at least $500 million, is expected to close later on Wednesday.

