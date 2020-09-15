Gulf International Bank hires banks for 5-yr dollar bonds -document

DUBAI, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Bahrain's Gulf International Bank has hired banks to arrange the issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated five-year bonds, a document showed on Tuesday.

Gulf International Bank hired First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, GIB Capital, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L to arrange investor calls in Asia, Europe and the Middle East on Tuesday ahead of a benchmark issuance, subject to market conditions, according to the document from one of the banks arranging the deal.

GIB is 97.2% indirectly owned by Saudi Arabia through its sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Tom Hogue)

