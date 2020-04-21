Gulf dollar bonds slip after historic U.S. oil crash below $0

Yousef Saba Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

Gulf dollar bonds slipped on Tuesday after U.S. oil traded below $0 for the first time in history on Monday, Refinitiv data showed.

Saudi Arabia's 30-year dollar bonds due in 2049 shed 0.5 cents to trade around 107 cents on the dollar, while similar bonds issued by its oil giant Aramco 2222.SE fell 0.8 cents to trade around 100.4 cents on the dollar.

Oman's 30-year bonds due in 2048 slid 2.1 cents to trade around 64.9 cents on the dollar and Bahrain's bonds due in 2047 lost 1.7 cents to trade at 91.3 cents on the dollar.

