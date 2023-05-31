News & Insights

Gulf buy now, pay later firm tabby increases debt facility to $350 mln -statement

May 31, 2023 — 04:49 am EDT

By Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - Gulf buy now, pay later (BNPL) firm tabby said on Wednesday it has increased its debt facility to $350 million, in a new financing round that will allow the company to serve more customers, retailers and purchasers.

The latest funding round was led by U.S.-based investors Partners for Growth, Atalaya Capital Management and CoVenture, tabby said in a statement.

Tabby has more than 4 million active customers and has partnered with over 15,000 businesses, the company said.

