Gulf-based Opontia raises $20 mln to fund acquisitions, recruitment

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - Gulf-based startup Opontia, which acquires e-commerce brands in the Middle East and Africa, said on Monday it raised $20 million to finance future acquisitions and recruitment.

Opontia, which launched in March and grows and operates the brands it acquires, is present in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The company now plans to open offices in Turkey, Egypt and Nigeria.

Investors in the seed-funding round included Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital and Kingsway Capital, Opontia said.

(Writing by Alexander Cornwell; editing by Uttaresh.V)

