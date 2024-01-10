News & Insights

World Markets

Gulf asset manager Amwal to launch fixed income unit -sources

Credit: REUTERS/Christopher Pike

January 10, 2024 — 07:45 am EST

Written by Rachna Uppal and Federico Maccioni for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Gulf asset manager Amwal Capital Partners is set to launch a fixed income division to tap increasing opportunities in the region, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Amwal, whose clients include sovereign wealth funds, international institutional investors and multi-family offices according to its website, has around $2 billion in assets under management.

The company has appointed Zeina Rizk and Sharif Eid to co-head the new fixed income unit, the sources said.

Based in Dubai since 2016, Amwal opened an office in Riyadh last year to cater directly to clients in Saudi Arabia.

Rizk was previously at Arqaam Capital and Eid will join from Franklin Templeton.

(Reporting by Rachna Uppal and Federico Maccioni; editing by Jason Neely)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.