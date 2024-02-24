Gujarat Pipavav Port (NSEI:GPPL) Price Target Increased by 13.15% to 154.02

The average one-year price target for Gujarat Pipavav Port (NSEI:GPPL) has been revised to 154.02 / share. This is an increase of 13.15% from the prior estimate of 136.12 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 107.06 to a high of 199.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.86% from the latest reported closing price of 213.50 / share.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Maintains 3.37% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.37%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.93. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gujarat Pipavav Port. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GPPL is 0.09%, an increase of 60.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.64% to 29,189K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MINDX - MATTHEWS INDIA FUND Investor Class Shares holds 5,852K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,897K shares, representing a decrease of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPPL by 10.07% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,376K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,387K shares, representing a decrease of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPPL by 6.50% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,787K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,776K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,004K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,997K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GPPL by 8.94% over the last quarter.

