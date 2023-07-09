GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT (NSE:GMDCLTD) Price Target Decreased by 18.82% to 154.02

The average one-year price target for GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT (NSE:GMDCLTD) has been revised to 154.02 / share. This is an decrease of 18.82% from the prior estimate of 189.72 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 152.51 to a high of 158.55 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.88% from the latest reported closing price of 165.40 / share.

GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT Maintains 2.60% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.60%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.15%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in GUJARAT MINERAL DEVELOPMENT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDCLTD is 0.02%, an increase of 2.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 3,594K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TAISX - TIAA-CREF Quant International Small-Cap Equity Fund Advisor Class holds 915K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares, representing a decrease of 4.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 9.62% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 851K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing an increase of 5.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 12.17% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 613K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 465K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 212K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares, representing an increase of 8.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 22.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.