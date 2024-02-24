Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (NSEI:GMDCLTD) Price Target Increased by 12.58% to 173.40

The average one-year price target for Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation (NSEI:GMDCLTD) has been revised to 173.40 / share. This is an increase of 12.58% from the prior estimate of 154.02 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 171.70 to a high of 178.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 58.20% from the latest reported closing price of 414.85 / share.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Maintains 2.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.72%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDCLTD is 0.03%, an increase of 65.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.31% to 2,055K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 718K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 124.65% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 465K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 236K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 136.18% over the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 220K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 24.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 92.25% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 131K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing an increase of 12.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GMDCLTD by 55.11% over the last quarter.

