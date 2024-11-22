Guinness VCT Plc Lures Investors with Share Discounts

Guinness VCT Plc (GB:GVCT) has released an update.
Guinness VCT Plc reported an increase in its unaudited net asset value per share to 98.00p for the six months ending September 2024, up from 95.91p a year earlier. The company is enticing new investors with early investment discounts on share subscriptions, ranging up to 1.75% for those committing before December 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster investor interest and enhance capital growth.
