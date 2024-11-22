News & Insights

Stocks

Guinness VCT Plc Lures Investors with Share Discounts

November 22, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Guinness VCT Plc (GB:GVCT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Guinness VCT Plc reported an increase in its unaudited net asset value per share to 98.00p for the six months ending September 2024, up from 95.91p a year earlier. The company is enticing new investors with early investment discounts on share subscriptions, ranging up to 1.75% for those committing before December 2024. This strategic move aims to bolster investor interest and enhance capital growth.

For further insights into GB:GVCT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.