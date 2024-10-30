News & Insights

Guinness VCT Plc Expands Share Offering on LSE

October 30, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

Guinness VCT Plc (GB:GVCT) has released an update.

Guinness VCT Plc has successfully allotted 780,311 Ordinary Shares as part of an Offer for Subscription, with share prices ranging from 98.91p to 102.50p. This brings the total number of shares to 8,446,013, and the company plans to list these shares on the London Stock Exchange around November 5, 2024. Investors can look forward to their shares being credited to CREST accounts shortly after allotment.

