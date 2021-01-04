Guinness Atkinson Launches AdTech & MarTech-Focused ETF, ‘MRAD’

Another addition to the new year, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management announced the launch of the SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF (NYSE: MRAD), an actively managed global investment strategy with a fully transparent portfolio, designed to provide investors with exposure to innovative companies shaping the future of advertising and marketing technology. The company believes MRAD is the first ETF to focus on the area of AdTech and MarTech.

The principle investment objective of the ETF is to invest in companies that are using technology to disrupt traditional advertising and marketing industries by using programmatic advertising, targeted digital advertising, consumer data and targeting, customer relationship management, marketing automation, and other technologies that aid in advertising and marketing.

These technologies allow modern advertisers and marketers to target and communicate with consumers with greater efficiency and effectiveness. With the help of AdTech, advertisers are able to target audiences with surgical precision and at a much lower cost than traditional advertising methods. MarTech allows marketers to personalize their efforts and gain marketing efficiency. The combination of AdTech and MarTech is profoundly affecting these industries.

As with most changes, the disruptors gain a market advantage that allows them to grow rapidly and achieve higher profit margins. These shifts are creating new investable opportunities for growth-oriented investors, which MRAD aims to capitalize on.

“These technologies are disrupting advertising and marketing and it presents an investment opportunity which is why we are launching MRAD, and refer to it as “Mister Ad,” said Jim Atkinson, CEO of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management.

Thinking With Smart Tech

The SmartETFs Advertising & Marketing Technology ETF, managed by portfolio manager Sagar Thanki, provides investors with exposure to companies that are involved in the development, production, adoption, or deployment of AdTech and MarTech-related products or services, or increase marketing, sales, or customer support efficiency, or enhance the customer experience. They offer or operate ad placement platforms or exchanges, customer relations management platforms, advertising agencies, and web-based marketing or email services.

Designed to be a low-turnover strategy, MRAD has a global mandate and aims to hold 30 approximately equally-weighted equity positions in the following companies:

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), Facebook Inc (FB), Tencent Holdings Ltd, Adobe Inc (ADBE), salesforce.com Inc (CRM), SAP SE (SAP), Accenture PLC (ACN), Atlassian Corp PLC (TEAM), Baidu Inc (BIDU), Z Holdings Corp, Trade Desk Inc/The (TTD), Roku Inc (ROKU), Yandex NV (YNDX), ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI), HubSpot Inc (HUBS), Pegasystems Inc (PEGA), CyberAgent Inc, New York Times Co/The (NYT), Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc, Medallia Inc (MDLA), LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP), Weimob Inc, S4 Capital PLC (SFOR), Future PLC (FUTR), TechTarget Inc (TTGT), ValueCommerce Co Ltd, Magnite Inc (MGNI), QuinStreet Inc (QNST), Criteo SA (CRTO), iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (ICLK)

MRAD trades on the NYSE Arca and is available at most major brokerage firms including Charles Schwab, Fidelity T.D. Ameritrade.

