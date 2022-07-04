World Markets
Guinea orders Simandou iron ore project works to stop

Guinea's mines minister has ordered all works related to the Simandou iron ore mine project to stop after the two companies involved missed a deadline to agree a joint venture, a July 3 letter seen by Reuters on Monday showed.

The minister said Rio Tinto RIO.L and a Chinese-backed consortium Winning Consortium Simandou had showed a "lack of willingness" to work on a partnership. The government had previously given them 14 days to agree a joint venture.

