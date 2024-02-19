News & Insights

Commodities

Guinea junta temporarily dissolves government, presidency says

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

February 19, 2024 — 02:15 pm EST

Written by Saliou Samb for Reuters ->

CONAKRY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Guinea's self-appointed military leaders have dissolved the government and will appoint a new one, the presidency's secretary general said in a filmed statement on Monday.

The West African country has been under military rule since a junta seized power in a September 2021 coup.

The region's main economic and political bloc, ECOWAS, has been pressuring the junta, one of several in West Africa, to hold elections within an acceptable delay and restore civilian rule.

Both parties agreed on a 24-month transition timeline on October 2022.

The presidency's secretary general, Amara Camara, unexpectedly announced on Monday that the government had been dissolved.

Without providing a reason for the move, he said in a pre-recorded video posted on the presidency's social media channels that directors of cabinet, secretary generals and their deputies would be in charge until a new government was formed.

The effects of the dissolution will depend on the new government formed.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb, Writing by Sofia Christensen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

((Sofia.Christensen@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.