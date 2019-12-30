Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Embalo claims election win - campaign

BISSAU, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Guinea-Bissau presidential candidate Umaro Cissoko Embalo is on course to win Sunday's run-off election, his spokesman said on Monday, citing the campaign's tallies based on preliminary vote counts in each region.

Official results are not expected until Jan. 1 and the electoral commission has not commented on the vote count. The camp of Embalo's opponent, Domingos Simoes Pereira, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Aaron Ross Editing by Edward McAllister)

