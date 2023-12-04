News & Insights

World Markets

Guinea Bissau president dissolves parliament after foiled coup

Credit: REUTERS/TASS

December 04, 2023 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Alberto Dabo for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 3-5

BISSAU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has dissolved the country's parliament, a government spokesperson told reporters on Monday, after what Embalo said was an attempted coup in the tiny West African country last week.

Clashes between two army factions broke out in Bissau on Thursday night and continued on Friday after national guard soldiers freed an opposition minister who had been detained in a corruption investigation.

Coups and unrest have been commonplace in Guinea-Bissau since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974.

Embalo also dissolved the country's parliament in May 2022, accusing deputies of corruption, among other issues.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((nellie.peyton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.