News & Insights

World Markets

Guinea-Bissau capital in darkness after Turkish firm cuts power supply

October 17, 2023 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by Alberto Dabo for Reuters ->

Adds comment from Karpowership

BISSAU, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Guinea-Bissau's capital was plunged into darkness on Tuesday after Turkish company Karpowership cut off electricity supplies to the West African nation due to an unpaid debt of $17 million, the economy minister said.

Minister Suleimane Seidi said arrangements were under way to pay $15 million of arrears owed by the Electricity and Water Company of Guinea-Bissau and promised the issue would be resolved within 15 days.

Karpowership, one of the world's largest operators of floating power plants and part of the Karadeniz Energy Group, has been supplying 100% of Guinea-Bissau's electricity needs since signing a deal in 2019, according to its website.

"Karpower has agreed to renegotiate with the government to ensure that the backlog does not become a problem," Seidi said at a press conference.

In a statement on the situation in Guinea-Bissau, a Karpowership spokesperson said: "Unfortunately, following a protracted period of nonpayment, our (floating power plant) is now unable to continue operating."

"We are working around the clock with officials to resolve this issue, and we aim to have generation back online as soon as possible," the statement said.

In September, Karpowership switched off the electricity supply to Sierra Leone's capital Freetown due to an unpaid debt of around $40 million.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Stephen Coates and Cynthia Osterman)

((Anait.Miridzhanian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.