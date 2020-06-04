Commodities

Guinea approves SMB-Winning deal for Simandou iron mine project

Contributor
Saliou Samb Reuters
Published

Guinea's government approved on Thursday a basic agreement for the development of its giant Simandou iron ore project by a consortium representing Chinese, French and Singaporean interests, the mines minister told Reuters.

Adds detail, background

CONAKRY, June 4 (Reuters) - Guinea's government approved on Thursday a basic agreement for the development of its giant Simandou iron ore project by a consortium representing Chinese, French and Singaporean interests, the mines minister told Reuters.

The consortium - which includes Société Minière de Boké (SMB) and Singapore's Winning Shipping as well as Guinean government interests - won a $14 billion tender last November to develop blocks 1 and 2 of the largest known deposit of its kind, holding more than 2 billion tonnes of high-grade ore.

On Tuesday, its development agreement "was approved. We will proceed to sign it in the coming days," Mines Minister Abdoulaye Magassouba said without giving further details.

The West African nation has sought to develop the Simandou deposit for decades, but the project was mired in protracted legal disputes and high costs curbed interest.

The government required bidders to build a 650 km (400 mile) railway and deepwater port to transport the ore from the remote southeastern corner of Guinea to the coast for export.

Investors in the relatively little-known consortium include Chinese aluminium producer Shandong Weiqiao SDWQP.UL, a unit of China Hongqiao 1378.HK and Yantai Port Group YTMPGA.UL, as well as Guinea's government.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb Writing by Alessandra Prentice and David Evans)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com; +380 44 244 9150; Reuters Messaging: alessandra.prentice.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Economic Impact of COVID-19 on U.S. Agriculture

    AgAmerica CEO Brian Philpot, CEO of AgAmerica joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 on U.S. agriculture.

    May 22, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular