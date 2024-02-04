News & Insights

RIO

Guinea approves joint development deal for Simandou iron ore project

Credit: REUTERS/MELANIE BURTON

February 04, 2024 — 11:49 am EST

Written by Saliou Samb for Reuters ->

CONAKRY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Lawmakers in Guinea approved on Saturday a joint development deal for its giant Simandou iron ore project involving the junta-led government, Rio Tinto RIO.AX, RIO.L, and Winning Consortium Simandou, the lawmaking body's spokesperson said.

Simandou, set to be the world's largest and highest grade new iron ore mine, has been the subject of prolonged negotiations due to its complex ownership structure, delays caused by legal wrangling, Guinea's political upheaval and difficulties around construction.

The National Transition Council, which acts as parliament under Guinea's interim regime, voted to approve laws that ratified the agreement, which envisages the completion of construction by end-2024, council spokesperson Mory Dounoh told journalists after the vote.

Rio Tinto owns two of four Simandou mining blocks as part of its Simfer joint venture with China's Chalco Iron Ore Holdings (CIOH) and the government of Guinea. Rio Tinto holds a 53% stake, while CIOH holds the rest.

The two other mining blocks are being developed by Winning Consortium Simandou (WCS), made up of Singapore-based Winning International Group, Weiqiao Aluminium - part of the China Hongqiao Group 1378.HK - and United Mining Suppliers.

(Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Alessandra Prentice, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

((alessandra.prentice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

