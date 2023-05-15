Guillemot (EPA:GUI) Price Target Decreased by 12.84% to 14.54

The average one-year price target for Guillemot (EPA:GUI) has been revised to 14.54 / share. This is an decrease of 12.84% from the prior estimate of 16.68 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.62 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 117.26% from the latest reported closing price of 6.69 / share.

Guillemot Maintains 3.74% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.74%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Guillemot. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GUI is 0.08%, a decrease of 55.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.95% to 290K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 261K shares representing 1.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 18K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 3K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GUI by 30.94% over the last quarter.

