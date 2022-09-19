Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) sheds US$61m, company earnings and investor returns have been trending downwards for past year

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) share price has gained 13% in the last three months. The stock is actually down over the last year. But it did better than its market, which fell 17%.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Guild Holdings had to report a 13% decline in EPS over the last year. The share price decline of 22% is actually more than the EPS drop. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago. The P/E ratio of 1.79 also points to the negative market sentiment.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image). NYSE:GHLD Earnings Per Share Growth September 19th 2022

What About The Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Guild Holdings' total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Guild Holdings' TSR, at -17% is higher than its share price return of -22%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Guild Holdings shareholders are down 17% over twelve months. That's reasonably close to the the market return of -17%. On the bright side, the stock has regained 13% in the last ninety days. The selling may have been overdone, so it may be worth taking a closer look at the data to assess its growth potential. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Guild Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks, for example - Guild Holdings has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

