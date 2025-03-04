GUILD HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $GHLD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GUILD HOLDINGS ($GHLD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $290,755,590 and earnings of $0.33 per share.
GUILD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
GUILD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD JR BRYANT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $53,944
GUILD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of GUILD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- HIGHTOWER ADVISORS, LLC added 101,209 shares (+419.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,428,058
- BAYVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 95,327 shares (+6.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,345,063
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 44,213 shares (+10.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $623,845
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 31,540 shares (+5.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $445,029
- BASSWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C. added 20,848 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $294,165
- BRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 12,400 shares (-2.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,964
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC removed 7,400 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,414
