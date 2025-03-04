GUILD HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $GHLD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

GUILD HOLDINGS ($GHLD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $290,755,590 and earnings of $0.33 per share.

GUILD HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

GUILD HOLDINGS insiders have traded $GHLD stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GHLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD JR BRYANT sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $53,944

GUILD HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of GUILD HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

