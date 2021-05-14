Guild Holdings Company Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) came out with a strong set of first-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$526m beating expectations by 26% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$2.67, some 99% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Guild Holdings after the latest results. NYSE:GHLD Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the four analysts covering Guild Holdings, is for revenues of US$1.45b in 2021, which would reflect an uneasy 14% reduction in Guild Holdings' sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 38% to US$3.80 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.32 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Guild Holdings' future following the latest results, with a substantial gain in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$18.25, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Guild Holdings analyst has a price target of US$20.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$16.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 18% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 118% over the last year. Yet aggregate analyst estimates for other companies in the industry suggest that industry revenues are forecast to decline 3.8% per year. The forecasts do look bearish for Guild Holdings, since they're expecting it to shrink faster than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Guild Holdings' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well, although revenues are expected to lag the wider industry this year. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Guild Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Guild Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.