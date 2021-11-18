Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 08, 2021. Shareholders who purchased GHLD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.45, the dividend yield is 12.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of GHLD was $15.45, representing a -14.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $18 and a 23.07% increase over the 52 week low of $12.55.

GHLD is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company (AXP) and Discover Financial Services (DFS). GHLD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.28. Zacks Investment Research reports GHLD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -52.1%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ghld Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

