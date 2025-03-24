Guild (GHLD) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) shares rallied 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.43. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Guild extended its rally for the second straight day, driven by strengths such as a nationwide retail origination presence across 49 states and the District of Columbia with approximately 440 branch locations, a dual origination-servicing model that provides revenue stability across interest rate cycles and a proprietary end-to-end technology platform that enhances operational efficiency and supports a high-touch client experience.

The company leverages strong referral relationships built by its knowledgeable loan officers to drive purchase originations, which comprised 88.1% of total volume in 2024. Guild also benefits from scalable in-house servicing, which supports recurring revenues and client recapture. Its successful acquisition strategy has expanded its market footprint and strengthened its competitive positioning.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +53.9%. Revenues are expected to be $218.42 million, down 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Guild, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 5.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on GHLD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Guild belongs to the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ), closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $8.51. Over the past month, CORZ has returned -27.5%.

For Core Scientific, Inc. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +23.1% over the past month to -$0.10. This represents a change of -152.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Core Scientific, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

