Guidewire's Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Guidewire Software, Inc GWRE reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 51 cents for second-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended Jan. 31, 2025), up 11% year over year. However, the figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.



The company reported revenues of $289.5 million, up 20% year over year. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. The figure also came ahead of the company’s guided range of $282-$288 million. This uptick was driven by solid performance in North America and Europe.



Guidewire Cloud continued to gain momentum in the reported quarter with 12 deal wins. Out of these deals, four were for InsuranceSuite Cloud, one InsuranceNow deal and the remainder were for one or two core X Center applications.



As of Jan. 31, annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $918.1 million, up 6.3% year over year. GWRE now expects ARR for fiscal 2025 to be in the range of $1 billion to $1.01 billion (previous projection: $995-$1,005 million).

Driven by strong revenue performance in the fiscal second quarter, GWRE expects total revenues for fiscal 2025 to be between $1.164 billion and $1.174 billion compared with earlier guidance of $1.155 billion and $1.167 billion. Subscription revenues are now forecasted to be $653 million, while subscription and support revenues are expected to be $718 million. Services revenues are expected to be approximately $210 million.



Non-GAAP operating income is estimated to be between $175 million and $185 million compared with $164-$176 million expected previously. Cash flow from operations is now anticipated to be in the range of $230-$260 million (earlier range: $220-$250 million).



Following the results, shares are up 0.3% in the pre-market trading session today. In the past year, shares of the company have gained 59% compared with the Internet Software industry’s growth of 15.6%.



GWRE’s Fiscal Q2 in Details

The subscription and support segment’s revenues (61.4% of total revenues) soared 35% from the year-ago quarter's level to $177.8 million.



License’s revenues (22%) were down 10% year over year to $63.7 million.



Services’ revenues (16.6%) jumped 26% year over year to $47.9 million.



Non-GAAP gross margin expanded to 65.2% from 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. The subscription and support segment’s gross margin increased to 69.2% from 65.1% on a year-over-year basis, attributed to higher-than-expected revenues and increases in cloud infrastructure platform efficiency. Services’ non-GAAP gross margin was 6.3% compared with negative 11.2% in the year-ago quarter.



Total operating expenses increased 8.1% year over year to $167.4 million. Non-GAAP operating income was $53.9 million compared with $25.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Details of GWRE

As of Jan. 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1,412.4 million compared with $1,480.4 million as of Oct. 31, 2024.



GWRE used $86 million in cash from operations in the quarter under review due to annual employee bonuses and commission expenses. Free cash outflow was nearly $82.2 million.

GWRE’s Fiscal Q3 Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2025, revenues are expected in the range of $283-$289 million. ARR is anticipated to be between $942 million and $947 million. Non-GAAP operating income is estimated in the range of $36-$42 million.

GWRE’s Zacks Rank

